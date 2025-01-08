Tears, Stars, and Streaming Wars: Entertainment News Highlights

Entertainment news highlights include Duchess Meghan of Sussex sharing her sorrow over the loss of her rescue dog Guy. Meghan, who was an actress in 'Suits' prior to royal life, expressed her deep mourning.

In China, Disney capitalizes on the 'emotional economy' with the enchanting pink fox 'Linabell' captivating hearts, as visitors flock to meet the character at Shanghai Disneyland.

On the film front, actors Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison are recognized in the BAFTA Rising Star nominations. The list also honors others like David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan for their cinematic contributions.

Jennifer Lopez connected profoundly with Judy Robles, the mother she portrayed in 'Unstoppable', forming a bond over their shared maternal experiences while shooting the film.

In the streaming sector, Discovery+ announces a $1 rate hike in a trend among platforms striving for profitability. Paramount and Comcast renew their carriage agreement, ensuring continued access to channels like CBS and Nickelodeon.

Sadly, the music world bids farewell to folk legend Peter Yarrow, of the 1960s trio 'Peter, Paul and Mary', who passed away at 86 after battling bladder cancer.

