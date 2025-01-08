Manipur's Initiative: Skill Training for Youth and Support for Displaced Communities

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Wednesday that 500 youth from the state will receive skill training in Delhi, targeting cabin crew placements in airlines. Priority will be given to internally displaced individuals. This initiative is funded by the Ministry of Tourism.

Singh highlighted that 17 startups have already provided employment to 432 internally displaced persons (IDPs). To aid those affected by ethnic conflicts, the government has established prefabricated housing, relocating families to safer areas. Nearly 2,500 such homes have been completed and occupied.

Singh further elaborated on state schemes launched to support the community. The Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang provides medical assistance to the needy, while Sotharabasin-gi Tengbang aids differently-abled persons. The School Fagathansi Mission ensures free education for children of laborers in relief camps. Additionally, the Chief Minister-gi Artistes Singi Tengbang grants monthly pensions to 900 artistes. The ongoing ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis has resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands of displaced individuals since May 2023.

