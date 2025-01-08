Pakistani Pilgrims Honor Tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
A group of 89 Pakistani pilgrims, led by the Pakistan High Commission, visited Ajmer Sharif to participate in the 813th Urs Mubarak. They placed a traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, offering prayers for Pakistan's prosperity.
- Country:
- India
A delegation of 89 Pakistani pilgrims, along with an official from the Pakistan High Commission, visited Ajmer Sharif to partake in the 813th Urs Mubarak. The event, held from January 7-9, marks a significant religious occasion at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
Led by Second Secretary Tariq Masroof, the group adhered to the longstanding tradition of placing a 'chaddar' at the dargah. They also offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, further cementing cross-border religious ties under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol.
Upon their arrival, the delegation received a warm welcome from prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib, demonstrating the enduring significance of this cultural and religious exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
