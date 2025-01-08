Pakistani Pilgrims Honor Tradition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

A delegation of 89 Pakistani pilgrims, along with an official from the Pakistan High Commission, visited Ajmer Sharif to partake in the 813th Urs Mubarak. The event, held from January 7-9, marks a significant religious occasion at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Led by Second Secretary Tariq Masroof, the group adhered to the longstanding tradition of placing a 'chaddar' at the dargah. They also offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, further cementing cross-border religious ties under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol.

Upon their arrival, the delegation received a warm welcome from prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib, demonstrating the enduring significance of this cultural and religious exchange.

