Tensions Erupt in Nashik Over Dargah Demolition
Twenty-one police officers were injured during a mob attack opposing the demolition of an unauthorized dargah in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident occurred following a Bombay High Court order for removal. Police used teargas and lathi-charge to control the situation. Fifteen people have been detained.
A violent clash in Nashik, Maharashtra, resulted in injuries to 21 police officers and damage to three police vehicles. The conflict arose late Tuesday night as a mob opposed the demolition of an unauthorized dargah, as mandated by a Bombay High Court order.
In response to the escalating situation, police utilized lathi-charges and fired teargas to disperse the crowd and restore order. By early Wednesday morning, authorities successfully demolished the unauthorized Satpeer Baba Dargah located in Kathe Galli, as directed by court orders.
Local tensions have simmered around the site for some time, with several unauthorized structures previously removed in February. The current operation met resistance from a mob at Usmania Chowk, leading to stone-pelting incidents and subsequent arrests of 15 individuals. Authorities assure the situation is now under control.
