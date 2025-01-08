Left Menu

Youth Diaspora Drives India's Growth at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention began in Bhubaneswar, with a focus on the role of the youth diaspora in India's development. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged NRIs and PIOs to contribute to a 'viksit Bharat', highlighting various initiatives and Odisha's investment potential.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention commenced in Bhubaneswar, focusing on the role of young NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin in the development of India, dubbed 'viksit Bharat'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the youth diaspora to actively engage in this mission, citing the influence of the younger generation across AI, startups, and sports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are set to attend further sessions, emphasizing India's global potential.

Highlighting investment opportunities in Odisha, Jaishankar pitched the 3Ts (Trade, Technology, Tourism) initiative, encouraging the diaspora to partake in the state's economic journey. The event also celebrated the cultural roots and increasing global influence of the Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

