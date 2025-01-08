UP's Fierce Stand: Reclaiming Heritage and Land from Waqf Clutches

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced a tough stance on land disputes involving Waqf, asserting that the land will be repurposed for societal benefits such as housing and education. At a 'Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan', he emphasized the deep-rooted cultural heritage embodied by Sanatan Dharma.

Strongly criticizing previous administrations and conducting investigations into alleged wrongful land claims by the Waqf Board, Adityanath reiterated the government's aim to reinforce societal and cultural infrastructure. The chief minister underlined the necessity of addressing historical controversies to prevent societal disunity.

Adityanath highlighted the importance of the Maha Kumbh, not just as a religious festival, but as a beacon of national unity and cultural preservation. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and promised a globally captivating event, signifying India's spiritual and developmental ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)