Leadership Changes Shake Up Royal Society of Literature

The Royal Society of Literature announces the departure of Daljit Nagra as its chair and its director Molly Rosenberg amid governance reviews and scrutiny over freedom of speech. The organization, a pillar of British literary talent, credits both leaders for remarkable achievements during their tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:09 IST
On Wednesday, the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) announced the conclusion of Daljit Nagra's term as chair of its board, concluding a four-year tenure marked by significant organizational strides.

In a climate of intense media speculation regarding the leadership of the RSL, the organization confirmed that its director, Molly Rosenberg, will step down at the end of March. Both departures coincide with internal and external scrutiny over the society's stance on issues of governance and freedom of speech.

Nagra and Rosenberg were praised for their contributions, particularly in outreach and governance transparency, as the RSL prepares for upcoming leadership elections and its Annual General Meeting.

