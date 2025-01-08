Leadership Changes Shake Up Royal Society of Literature

On Wednesday, the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) announced the conclusion of Daljit Nagra's term as chair of its board, concluding a four-year tenure marked by significant organizational strides.

In a climate of intense media speculation regarding the leadership of the RSL, the organization confirmed that its director, Molly Rosenberg, will step down at the end of March. Both departures coincide with internal and external scrutiny over the society's stance on issues of governance and freedom of speech.

Nagra and Rosenberg were praised for their contributions, particularly in outreach and governance transparency, as the RSL prepares for upcoming leadership elections and its Annual General Meeting.

