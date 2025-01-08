Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha Melt Hearts with Adorable Outing

In a heartwarming scene that has won the affection of many, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha Kapoor were recently spotted in Mumbai. The affectionate duo brought smiles to onlookers as they embarked on a visit to the home of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, where Raha was seen adorably hugging her father.

The 'Animal' actor, known for maintaining a relatively private off-screen life, was dressed in casual attire featuring jeans, a white t-shirt, and a grey jacket, topped off with a navy blue cap. Little Raha, held lovingly by her father, melted hearts in a light blue dress with a tiny ponytail. Earlier in the month, Alia Bhatt shared precious family moments, welcoming the New Year alongside husband Ranbir and daughter Raha, setting social media abuzz with charming family photos.

Professionally, Ranbir Kapoor's last cinematic appearance was in 'Animal,' co-starring Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, with an eagerly awaited sequel named 'Animal Park.' He will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' and is set to play Lord Ram in the much-anticipated 'Ramayana,' featuring Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

(With inputs from agencies.)