Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirumala: Devotee Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple during the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event resulted in the deaths of four devotees, including three women, and left several others injured. Hundreds had gathered at Tirumala Hills for the 10-day observance, with police providing medical assistance amidst the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:27 IST
Tragedy at Tirumala: Devotee Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a stampede on Wednesday night claimed the lives of four devotees, including three women. Several others were injured as the crowd surged for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event.

The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees gathered from across India for the 10-day religious observance starting January 10. The demand for tickets led to a chaotic situation, inevitably resulting in casualties.

Videos surfaced showing police officers performing CPR on distressed women and transporting injured individuals to safety in ambulances. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025