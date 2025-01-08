Tragedy at Tirumala: Devotee Stampede Claims Lives

In a tragic incident at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a stampede on Wednesday night claimed the lives of four devotees, including three women. Several others were injured as the crowd surged for tickets to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event.

The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees gathered from across India for the 10-day religious observance starting January 10. The demand for tickets led to a chaotic situation, inevitably resulting in casualties.

Videos surfaced showing police officers performing CPR on distressed women and transporting injured individuals to safety in ambulances. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)