Remembering Havaldar Baldev Singh: A Hero of Four Wars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief over the death of Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, a distinguished soldier who participated in four wars against Pakistan. Singh, a revered hero, passed away at the age of 93 in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Reflecting on Singh's contributions, Modi described him as a 'true epitome of courage and grit' whose monumental service to the nation will inspire future generations. The Prime Minister emphasized that Singh's unwavering dedication would be remembered for years.

Recalling a meeting with the veteran in Nowshera, Modi extended his condolences to Singh's family and admirers, underscoring the deep respect he held for the veteran's unparalleled service to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)