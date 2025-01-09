Celebrating Farah Khan: The Maestro of Bollywood on Her 60th Birthday

Esteemed Bollywood luminary Farah Khan rings in her 60th birthday today. Renowned for her remarkable career that spans choreography and direction, Khan has cemented her name in the Hindi film industry with cinematic marvels like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om', celebrating her multifaceted contributions on this milestone day.

'Main Hoon Na' (2004) was Farah Khan's entry as a director, starring Bollywood giant Shah Rukh Khan and other notable actors. The film achieved commercial success, becoming the second highest-grossing film of that year, solidifying Farah's reputation for crafting engaging cinematic experiences.

In 2007, 'Om Shanti Om' soared as Farah once again directed Shah Rukh Khan. Marking Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut, the film became the highest-grossing movie of that year, reaffirming Farah's preference for quality-driven projects. Her endeavor in film direction reflects a balance of creativity and strategic vision.

With 'Tees Maar Khan' (2010), Farah collaborated with Akshay Kumar, presenting a parody that, despite a lukewarm box office reception, earned a classic status over time. Her film 'Happy New Year' (2014), produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, featured an ensemble cast and emerged as one of Bollywood's highest earners.

Before her directorial endeavors, Farah Khan was acclaimed as a dance choreographer, shaping iconic numbers such as 'Dhol Bajne Laga' from 'Virasat' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se', which bagged her multiple accolades. Songs like 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' and 'Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala' further testify to her choreographic genius. Farah Khan's trajectory from choreography to directional brilliance remains a distinguished narrative in Indian cinema.

