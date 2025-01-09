Celebrity Havens in Flames: Hollywood's Battle Against Devastation

Wildfires raging around Los Angeles have devastated the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, and Paris Hilton. The relentless blaze has pushed firefighters to their limits, destroying properties and clogging roads as thousands fled their homes, straining available resources.

The emotional toll is significant. Billy Crystal shared his heartbreak over losing his home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades, while Mandy Moore mourned the destruction of her Altadena neighborhood, expressing shock and sadness on social media. Others, like Paris Hilton, conveyed similar sentiments, recounting their losses and memories wiped out by the flames.

The fires have also severely impacted the entertainment industry. Hollywood events have been postponed or canceled, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations and various film premieres. The situation remains dire as thousands remain under evacuation orders, with fingers crossed for a quick resolution as stars and citizens wait to return to normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)