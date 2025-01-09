Payal Kapadia's DGA Nomination Sparks Global Recognition

Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia has been nominated by the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in the first-time director category for the 2025 awards. Her film 'All We Imagine As Light' has captured significant attention on the global stage.

Though Kapadia missed out on the Golden Globe for Best Director to Brady Corbet, her work continues to shine, particularly having won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. This recognition highlights her growing influence in the cinematic world.

Kapadia's film delves into themes of love, longing, and loneliness in Mumbai, featuring characters played by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. With critical acclaim from The National Society of Film Critics, Kapadia is poised for further accolades, including potential BAFTA nominations.

