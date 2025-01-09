Embracing Heritage: India's Global Call Beyond Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed that the world now heeds India's voice, attributing this to the nation's rich heritage. Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar, Modi stated that India's idea of peace, derived from traditions epitomized by figures like Ashoka, guides its international diplomacy.

During his address, Modi emphasized the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora, lauding their role as cultural ambassadors and their adherence to the diverse values of democracy. He praised their ability to integrate while maintaining respect for their homeland, adding that India's foreign policy prioritizes their safety and welfare during crises.

Modi urged the diaspora to share India's true historical narratives globally and encourage travel to India, enriching personal ties through local awards and promoting 'Made in India' products. This commitment, he argued, supports India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)