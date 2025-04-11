PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: A Testament to Heritage and Development in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav enthusiastically welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Friday. Yadav emphasized that under Modi's leadership, the government is dedicated to the state's development while preserving its rich heritage.

Modi's visit includes prayers at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district, showcasing his affection for the state and commitment to cultural heritage, according to Yadav. The Chief Minister expressed hopes for a dignified and joyous visit.

Scheduled for Friday, Prime Minister Modi's visit includes a stop at Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil, Ashoknagar district, where he will pay homage at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple. The center, spanning 315 hectares, features a modern gaushala with over 500 bovines and engages in philanthropic activities, including a hospital and schools.

