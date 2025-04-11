PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: A Testament to Heritage and Development in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav welcomes PM Narendra Modi to the state for a significant visit. Modi's trip focuses on offering prayers at Anandpur Dham and highlighting India's cultural and spiritual heritage. The visit signifies ongoing development initiatives rooted in heritage under Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav enthusiastically welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Friday. Yadav emphasized that under Modi's leadership, the government is dedicated to the state's development while preserving its rich heritage.
Modi's visit includes prayers at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district, showcasing his affection for the state and commitment to cultural heritage, according to Yadav. The Chief Minister expressed hopes for a dignified and joyous visit.
Scheduled for Friday, Prime Minister Modi's visit includes a stop at Anandpur Dham in Isagarh Tehsil, Ashoknagar district, where he will pay homage at the Guru Ji Maharaj Temple. The center, spanning 315 hectares, features a modern gaushala with over 500 bovines and engages in philanthropic activities, including a hospital and schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi visits Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, pays tributes to RSS founder K B Hedgewar, and second RSS chief M S Golwalkar.
Modi's Spiritual Visit: A Blend of Tradition and Progress
National News Highlights: Political Engagements, Legal Battles, and Cultural Developments
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's Spiritual Visit to Tirumala Temple
Modi's Spiritual Visit Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties