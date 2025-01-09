India's Diaspora: A Modern Bridge to Global Workforce

In a compelling address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in the nation's quest to establish a global workforce. He assured the Indian diaspora of government support, emphasizing confidence in the Narendra Modi administration.

Jaishankar articulated the growing significance of diaspora communities, highlighting their contributions in technology, trade, and investment which are crucial for India's global aspirations. He praised the diaspora's role as an invaluable bridge between India and their adopted countries, enhancing bilateral ties across the world.

Minister Jaishankar highlighted people-centric initiatives by the Modi government, such as improved consular services and digital technologies, designed to benefit the diaspora. Through enhanced connectivity and efficient grievance platforms, India continues to strengthen ties with its overseas communities, reflecting the nation's inclusive and modernizing spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)