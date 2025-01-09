Left Menu

A Tribute to Pritish Nandy: A Visionary Poet and Filmmaker

Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away at 73 in Mumbai after a cardiac arrest. Renowned for producing acclaimed films and being a patron of innovative cinema, Nandy was remembered fondly by filmmakers, actors, and artists for his impactful contributions to the arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:45 IST
A Tribute to Pritish Nandy: A Visionary Poet and Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy died at 73 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the film industry, emphasizing his role as a transformative figure in Indian cinema.

Sudhir Mishra, acclaimed director of 'Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi', expressed his gratitude for Nandy's production of the critically acclaimed film in 2005. Nandy's influence extended to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who credited him with providing the support needed to create impactful stories like 'Omerta'.

Actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Dutt shared their memories of Nandy's influential guidance and creative spirit, describing him as a visionary force who left a lasting legacy in the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025