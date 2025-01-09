A Tribute to Pritish Nandy: A Visionary Poet and Filmmaker

Renowned journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy died at 73 following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the film industry, emphasizing his role as a transformative figure in Indian cinema.

Sudhir Mishra, acclaimed director of 'Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi', expressed his gratitude for Nandy's production of the critically acclaimed film in 2005. Nandy's influence extended to filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who credited him with providing the support needed to create impactful stories like 'Omerta'.

Actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Dutt shared their memories of Nandy's influential guidance and creative spirit, describing him as a visionary force who left a lasting legacy in the arts.

