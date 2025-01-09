Left Menu

Farewell to Greece's Eurozone Architect: Costas Simitis

The state funeral for former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis was held in Athens. Known for bringing Greece into the eurozone and securing the 2004 Olympics, Simitis died at age 88. As a key figure in PASOK, he served from 1996 to 2004, modernizing Greece's infrastructure and fostering EU relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Mourners gathered in Athens to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Costas Simitis, whose funeral was held with the honors of a sitting leader. Known for guiding Greece into the eurozone, Simitis' contributions to Greece were significant during his tenure from 1996 to 2004.

The service took place at Athens' Metropolitan Cathedral, followed by his burial at the city's First Cemetery, a prestigious resting place for notable Greeks. Streets were closed as the city prepared for the procession, reflecting the respect for Simitis' enduring impact on modern Greek history.

Throughout his career, Simitis was a pro-European visionary, instrumental in securing major achievements such as hosting the 2004 Olympics and facilitating Cyprus' EU entry. His tenure marked a period of modernization in Greece, driven by infrastructure and political reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

