Tiffany Tang: New Jewel in Tiffany & Co.’s Crown

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market, Tiffany & Co. announced on January 9, 2025, the appointment of famed actress Tiffany Tang as its new house ambassador. Tang, acclaimed for her roles in hit series like 'My Sunshine' and 'The Princess Weiyang,' brings her celebrity power and acclaimed acting prowess to the iconic jewelry brand.

Tiffany Tang's art in acting has earned her multiple nominations, including Best Actress nods at prestigious awards such as The Magnolia Awards and the China TV Golden Eagle Award. Her role in 'Blossoms Shanghai,' directed by Wong Kar-wai, garnered international acclaim, securing three nominations at the Busan International Film Festival and winning the 'Best Series Award.'

Tang's influence transcends entertainment; her ventures into the fashion world are noteworthy. With appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week showcasing her sophistication and style, her partnership with Tiffany & Co. symbolizes a powerful fusion of elegance and cultural influence aimed to resonate with global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)