INSV 'Tarini' Achieves Global Sailing Milestone

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini,' crewed by two women officers, crossed the International Date Line during their challenging global circumnavigation expedition. This milestone is part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, showcasing India's growing maritime exploration skills. The journey includes the longest leg, covering over 5,600 nautical miles.

In a landmark achievement, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) 'Tarini' successfully crossed the International Date Line, marking a significant achievement in its global circumnavigation journey. The two-woman crew adjusted their clocks to adapt to the date change, symbolizing their passage through time zones in their ambitious expedition.

Undertaking the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, INSV 'Tarini' set sail from Goa and has covered significant distance since October 2, 2024. The vessel, manned by officers Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, has reached the longest and most demanding leg of their journey as they navigate towards Port Stanley.

During their stop at Lyttelton, New Zealand, the crew performed essential repairs in preparation for crossing the South Pacific, Drake Passage, and ultimately Cape Horn. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi commended the officers' bravery and commitment, celebrating their expedition as a testament to the Indian Navy's spirit of adventure and resilience.

