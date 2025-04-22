Left Menu

Governor Calls for Energy Conservation as Puerto Rico Grapples with Blackouts

Puerto Rico's governor urged electricity conservation after a massive blackout left over a million people without power. The island's fragile power grid, weakened by past events, faces ongoing scrutiny. Two new subcommittees will review the privatized power company's contract and potential alternatives. Investigations are underway to determine blackout causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 22-04-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 04:13 IST
Governor Calls for Energy Conservation as Puerto Rico Grapples with Blackouts

In the wake of a massive blackout that disrupted power for over 1.4 million individuals in Puerto Rico, the island's governor has made an urgent appeal for residents to moderate their energy consumption. The outage, which struck the U.S. territory on April 16, has spotlighted longstanding issues within Puerto Rico's power infrastructure.

Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez is calling on Luma Energy, the private firm tasked with overseeing electricity transmission and distribution, to explain the cause of the blackout. Despite a preliminary report citing overgrown vegetation as a cause, the governor has initiated further investigations and introduced two subcommittees to scrutinize Luma's contract and explore replacement options if deemed necessary.

Puerto Rico's energy challenges are not new, as the island has struggled with grid stability and infrastructure investment following Hurricane Maria in 2017. The crisis is compounded by efforts to manage a significant debt burden under the Electric Power Authority. As officials work toward a solution, the governor emphasizes the need for resilience in the face of fragile systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025