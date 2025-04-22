Governor Calls for Energy Conservation as Puerto Rico Grapples with Blackouts

In the wake of a massive blackout that disrupted power for over 1.4 million individuals in Puerto Rico, the island's governor has made an urgent appeal for residents to moderate their energy consumption. The outage, which struck the U.S. territory on April 16, has spotlighted longstanding issues within Puerto Rico's power infrastructure.

Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez is calling on Luma Energy, the private firm tasked with overseeing electricity transmission and distribution, to explain the cause of the blackout. Despite a preliminary report citing overgrown vegetation as a cause, the governor has initiated further investigations and introduced two subcommittees to scrutinize Luma's contract and explore replacement options if deemed necessary.

Puerto Rico's energy challenges are not new, as the island has struggled with grid stability and infrastructure investment following Hurricane Maria in 2017. The crisis is compounded by efforts to manage a significant debt burden under the Electric Power Authority. As officials work toward a solution, the governor emphasizes the need for resilience in the face of fragile systems.

