Stampede Tragedy at Tirupati: A Call for Responsibility and Reform

In Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has apologized for a tragic stampede incident in Tirupati that killed six and injured dozens. He called for accountability within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board and highlighted alleged lapses in crowd management during the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event.

In a tragic turn of events at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended a heartfelt apology for a stampede that led to six fatalities and left dozens injured. The incident, which occurred as hundreds of devotees scrambled for tickets, has spurred calls for accountability.

Visiting hospitals to meet the injured, Kalyan expressed concerns over the incident, citing claims that police personnel delayed their response and speculations about possible staging by some individuals. He pointed to a disconnection between the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer and Board as potential contributors to the mishap.

The deputy chief minister urged the TTD management to forgo VIP protocols and emphasized their known expertise in crowd control. He stressed the need for responsibility within the organization, promising that stern measures would be taken against those at fault. The tragic stampede unfolded as devotees gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam event.

