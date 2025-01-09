Left Menu

Exciting Adventure Awaits: 'Know Your Army Mela' in Bengaluru

The Indian Army's 'Know Your Army Mela' at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 11 will offer attendees a chance to engage in adventure activities, cultural displays, and equipment exhibitions. Highlights include para-motor gliding, tank displays, and interactive stalls. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:07 IST
Exciting Adventure Awaits: 'Know Your Army Mela' in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to host the 'Know Your Army Mela' on January 11 at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, promising a day filled with adventure and cultural experiences. The Defence Public Relations Office has announced the event, welcoming Bengalureans to witness immersive displays and activities.

Running from 8 am to 4 pm, the event features numerous attractions including para-motor gliding, sensational tank displays, and a thrilling daredevil motorcycle show. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will grace the occasion as the chief guest, with free entry for all.

Visitors can interact with soldiers, explore military equipment up close, and enjoy cultural performances by Army personnel. The venue will also include informative stalls on Medical Assistance, Recruitment, and more, providing insight into military life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025