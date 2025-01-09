Exciting Adventure Awaits: 'Know Your Army Mela' in Bengaluru

The Indian Army is set to host the 'Know Your Army Mela' on January 11 at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, promising a day filled with adventure and cultural experiences. The Defence Public Relations Office has announced the event, welcoming Bengalureans to witness immersive displays and activities.

Running from 8 am to 4 pm, the event features numerous attractions including para-motor gliding, sensational tank displays, and a thrilling daredevil motorcycle show. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will grace the occasion as the chief guest, with free entry for all.

Visitors can interact with soldiers, explore military equipment up close, and enjoy cultural performances by Army personnel. The venue will also include informative stalls on Medical Assistance, Recruitment, and more, providing insight into military life.

(With inputs from agencies.)