Tragedy at Tirupati: A Deadly Stampede Casts Shadows Over Devotion
A stampede at the Tirupati temple resulted in six fatalities and nearly 40 injuries. The incident occurred as devotees surged forward when gates were opened to assist a sick person. Police have filed cases under laws concerning unnatural deaths. Revenue officials posted at key points filed the complaints.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede at the sacred Tirupati temple led to the loss of six lives and left dozens wounded, police stated Thursday. Two cases have been registered following the horrific event.
File informations (FIRs) were lodged under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, addressing unnatural deaths, as per authorities.
The turmoil erupted as the crowd surged forward to accommodate a sick person's exit, triggering panic. Thousands gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, with more than 40 injured during the confusion.
