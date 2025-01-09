Tragedy at Tirupati: A Deadly Stampede Casts Shadows Over Devotion

A tragic stampede at the sacred Tirupati temple led to the loss of six lives and left dozens wounded, police stated Thursday. Two cases have been registered following the horrific event.

File informations (FIRs) were lodged under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, addressing unnatural deaths, as per authorities.

The turmoil erupted as the crowd surged forward to accommodate a sick person's exit, triggering panic. Thousands gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, with more than 40 injured during the confusion.

