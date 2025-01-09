Madhya Pradesh Eyes Plastic Industry Boom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has spotlighted the dynamic growth potential for the state's plastic industry during the 'Plastpack 2025' event.

Addressing attendees, Yadav underscored how plastic's multifaceted applications, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscore its burgeoning possibilities.

Emphasizing a balanced approach, Yadav confirmed government openness to policy adjustments to foster industry growth while maintaining environmental diligence regarding plastic waste management. Notably, recent regional conferences yielded investment interest worth Rs 4 lakh crore, promising job creation for three lakh individuals.

Event organizer Indian Plastpack Forum, led by President Sachin Bansal, advocates for a CIPET unit in Indore and a 'Plastic Park' in Pithampur, to fortify the industry's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)