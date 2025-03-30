Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Vows Rs 10,000 Crore Investment to Transform Kodangal Amid Political Tensions

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy addressed a key meeting in Kodangal, criticizing Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar and emphasizing Ambedkar's influence. Reddy targeted KCR and opposition efforts to destabilize Kodangal, pledging Rs 10,000 crore for development and promising job creation amidst industrial expansion.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Source: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant district-level meeting held on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took the stage in Kodangal to address the preparatory gathering for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan.' Critiquing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reddy decried recent parliamentary comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, accusing Shah of echoing sentiments that align with the ideologies of Gandhi's assassins. Reddy underscored the pivotal social transformations influenced by Ambedkar's constitutional contributions, highlighting his increasing reverence across Indian villages.

Shifting focus to state politics, Reddy launched a sharp critique against Bharat Rashtra Samithi's chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao, asserting that the opposition aims to destabilize Kodangal by planning conspiracies to disrupt regional progress. He pinpointed Rao's absence from Assembly sessions as an attempt to dodge scrutiny. Reddy vowed to defend Kodangal's interests, rallying supporters to safeguard the constituency against adverse political moves.

Reddy unveiled an ambitious investment initiative, promising Rs 10,000 crore to augment Kodangal's infrastructural and industrial landscape over five years. Advocating for robust industrial growth as a counter to migration trends, he committed to job creation for displaced families due to industrial expansion. Accusing disruptive forces of impeding progress, Reddy affirmed his dedication to elevating land values and fostering prosperity in Kodangal.

