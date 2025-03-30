Revanth Reddy Vows Rs 10,000 Crore Investment to Transform Kodangal Amid Political Tensions

In a significant district-level meeting held on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took the stage in Kodangal to address the preparatory gathering for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan.' Critiquing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reddy decried recent parliamentary comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, accusing Shah of echoing sentiments that align with the ideologies of Gandhi's assassins. Reddy underscored the pivotal social transformations influenced by Ambedkar's constitutional contributions, highlighting his increasing reverence across Indian villages.

Shifting focus to state politics, Reddy launched a sharp critique against Bharat Rashtra Samithi's chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao, asserting that the opposition aims to destabilize Kodangal by planning conspiracies to disrupt regional progress. He pinpointed Rao's absence from Assembly sessions as an attempt to dodge scrutiny. Reddy vowed to defend Kodangal's interests, rallying supporters to safeguard the constituency against adverse political moves.

Reddy unveiled an ambitious investment initiative, promising Rs 10,000 crore to augment Kodangal's infrastructural and industrial landscape over five years. Advocating for robust industrial growth as a counter to migration trends, he committed to job creation for displaced families due to industrial expansion. Accusing disruptive forces of impeding progress, Reddy affirmed his dedication to elevating land values and fostering prosperity in Kodangal.

(With inputs from agencies.)