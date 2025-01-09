Left Menu

Cultural Splendor Unfolds at Maha Kumbh with Shankaracharya's Arrival

The grand procession of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at Maha Kumbh marked a culturally rich event, with thousands of devotees attending. The Uttar Pradesh government ensured security through a comprehensive system, including personnel and advanced surveillance, for the event running January 13 to February 26 at Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated arrival of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati brought a burst of cultural richness to Maha Kumbh on Thursday, drawing thousands of saints and sadhus in a grand procession.

The event heralds a pivotal phase at the Maha Kumbh, as Shankaracharyas from four Peeths converge at the sacred Sangam grounds, offering a glimpse of India's vibrant cultural heritage.

To ensure safety for the vast number of devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed a robust 'Chakravyuh' security system, incorporating drones, Vajra vehicles, and over 1,000 security personnel for the event occurring from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

