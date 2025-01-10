Stars Unite for California Wildfire Relief Amidst Destruction

This week, Hollywood stars have stepped up to support communities ravaged by the devastating California wildfires. Renowned actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million donation from her family, collaborating with officials to maximize the impact of the aid.

Meanwhile, TV networks face pressure to leverage their platforms for good. Jean Smart, celebrated for her role in 'Hacks,' appealed for award show funds to be redirected towards wildfire and first responder support rather than being spent on broadcasts.

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed, and other Hollywood events are under review as the fires continue to spread. Several film premieres have been canceled, while TV production schedules are disrupted across the region.

