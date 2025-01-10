A Legacy Remembered: Farewell to 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran

The music and film industry mourns the loss of legendary singer P Jayachandran, who passed away recently. Tributes poured in from notable figures as people gathered to pay last respects at his Poonkunnam residence.

Among those honoring the 'Bhava Gayakan' were lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, Revenue Minister K Rajan, and actor Mohanlal, who expressed their deep admiration and personal memories of the singer. Mohanlal fondly remembered P Jayachandran as an elder brother, highlighting the enduring quality of his songs that resonated across generations.

The singer, known for over 16,000 songs across five languages and multiple awards, left an indelible mark on Indian music. His body will remain at the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for public homage before the final farewell at his ancestral home.

(With inputs from agencies.)