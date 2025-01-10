A Legacy Remembered: Farewell to 'Bhava Gayakan' P Jayachandran
Prominent figures from the music, film, and political spheres paid tribute to P Jayachandran after his passing. Recognized as 'Bhava Gayakan', Jayachandran's heartfelt songs spanned multiple languages. His immense contribution to Indian music is celebrated by those who knew him personally and professionally.
- Country:
- India
The music and film industry mourns the loss of legendary singer P Jayachandran, who passed away recently. Tributes poured in from notable figures as people gathered to pay last respects at his Poonkunnam residence.
Among those honoring the 'Bhava Gayakan' were lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, Revenue Minister K Rajan, and actor Mohanlal, who expressed their deep admiration and personal memories of the singer. Mohanlal fondly remembered P Jayachandran as an elder brother, highlighting the enduring quality of his songs that resonated across generations.
The singer, known for over 16,000 songs across five languages and multiple awards, left an indelible mark on Indian music. His body will remain at the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi for public homage before the final farewell at his ancestral home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uyghur Singer Mahmut Rahima to Shine Spotlight on Persecution at London Event
Harmonizing Traditions: Indian Music's Transformational Power
The Harmonious Symphony of Indian Music
AR Rahman Launches Bharat Maestro Awards to Celebrate Indian Music Legacy
Eminent playback singer P Jayachandran dies in Thrissur hospital.