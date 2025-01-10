Farmers' Long Battle: The Hunger Strike That Shook Punjab

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, remains adamant on his hunger strike, which has now reached day 46. His primary demand is for the Indian government to provide a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The Punjab BJP, rather than approaching central authorities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Agriculture Minister, has appealed to the Akal Takht to intervene. This move has been met with criticism from Dallewal, who insists that the central government must be directly addressed.

Amidst the ongoing protests and deteriorating health of Dallewal, farmers continue their demonstrations at the Punjab-Haryana border, expressing frustration with the government's inaction by burning effigies.

