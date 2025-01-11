Left Menu

NIVEA Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with Largest Online Moisturiser Video Chain

NIVEA India has achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest online video chain of people passing and applying moisturiser. With 444 videos, the initiative surpasses previous records, highlighting NIVEA's engagement with its community through creativity and innovation in beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:29 IST
NIVEA Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with Largest Online Moisturiser Video Chain
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a groundbreaking achievement, NIVEA India has set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest online video chain of people passing and applying moisturiser. The feat, accomplished on December 18, 2024, involved 444 videos, surpassing the previous record of 259.

This accomplishment is part of NIVEA's annual campaign, the Soft Fresh Batch 2024, which saw a 30% rise in participation from the previous year. Young creatives showcased their talents by performing Taapsee Pannu's dance from the NIVEA Soft anthem, amplifying the campaign's reach through social media and digital platforms.

The initiative included collaborations with over 80 influencers on MOJ and featured rewards like international trips and roles in NIVEA ads. The campaign's success underscores NIVEA's dedication to innovation and community, as expressed by Shweta Dalal, Marketing Director, NIVEA India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025