NIVEA Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with Largest Online Moisturiser Video Chain

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a groundbreaking achievement, NIVEA India has set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest online video chain of people passing and applying moisturiser. The feat, accomplished on December 18, 2024, involved 444 videos, surpassing the previous record of 259.

This accomplishment is part of NIVEA's annual campaign, the Soft Fresh Batch 2024, which saw a 30% rise in participation from the previous year. Young creatives showcased their talents by performing Taapsee Pannu's dance from the NIVEA Soft anthem, amplifying the campaign's reach through social media and digital platforms.

The initiative included collaborations with over 80 influencers on MOJ and featured rewards like international trips and roles in NIVEA ads. The campaign's success underscores NIVEA's dedication to innovation and community, as expressed by Shweta Dalal, Marketing Director, NIVEA India.

