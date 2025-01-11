James Woods: A House Saved from Wildfire's Wrath

Actor James Woods has revealed that his Pacific Palisades residence escaped the devastating wildfires that have ravaged much of Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt post on X, Woods described the survival of his home as a 'miracle,' despite initially being informed it was beyond saving. He reflected on the landscape, noting the smoke damage and destruction around him.

The wildfires have forced mass evacuations, affecting celebrities like Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, and have resulted in at least 10 deaths. Woods has documented the situation, frequently updating followers about the ongoing crisis.

