Left Menu

James Woods: A House Saved from Wildfire's Wrath

Actor James Woods shares the unexpected survival of his Pacific Palisades home amid Los Angeles wildfires. Despite being told his home was lost, Woods discovers it still stands amidst surrounding devastation. As fires ravage the area, Woods updates fans and reflects on the broader destruction impacting celebrities and residents alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:52 IST
James Woods: A House Saved from Wildfire's Wrath
house
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor James Woods has revealed that his Pacific Palisades residence escaped the devastating wildfires that have ravaged much of Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt post on X, Woods described the survival of his home as a 'miracle,' despite initially being informed it was beyond saving. He reflected on the landscape, noting the smoke damage and destruction around him.

The wildfires have forced mass evacuations, affecting celebrities like Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, and have resulted in at least 10 deaths. Woods has documented the situation, frequently updating followers about the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025