Left Menu

Legendary Voice of Soul: Remembering Sam Moore

Sam Moore, the iconic voice of the 1960s soul duo Sam & Dave, has passed away at 89. Known for hits like 'Soul Man,' Moore's career spanned decades, highlighted by Hall of Fame induction and legal battles over royalties. He influenced later musicians and stayed active in politics and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coralgables | Updated: 12-01-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 11:29 IST
Legendary Voice of Soul: Remembering Sam Moore

The music world mourns the loss of Sam Moore, the dynamic voice behind the 1960s soul sensation Sam & Dave. Moore, who passed away at 89 in Florida, leaves a lasting legacy with chart-toppers such as 'Soul Man' and 'Hold On, I'm Comin'.' His compelling voice and vibrant stage presence captivated audiences across generations.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, Moore's influence reached beyond the stage and into the lives of many artists, including Bruce Springsteen. Moore's dedication to his craft and the soulful authenticity in his performances earned him admirers worldwide. Despite challenges, including legal battles and personal struggles, Moore remained a steadfast figure in the soul and R&B scene.

Moore's political engagements were a testament to his versatile career, performing for significant events across parties. His resilience saw him through decades of shifting musical landscapes, maintaining a presence at prestigious venues like the Kennedy Center. Survived by his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, Sam Moore's voice continues to resonate, inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025