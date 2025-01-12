Inspiration in Bloom: 'Gulmohar' Takes a Leaf from 'Masoom'

At the Indian Film Festival Germany in Berlin, director Rahul V Chittella discussed how his directorial debut, 'Gulmohar', was inspired by Shekhar Kapur's 1983 classic, 'Masoom'. The new film, featuring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, delves into the dynamics of the Batra family across three generations.

'Gulmohar', which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, tells the story of a family moving out of their decades-old home, portraying the emotional ties binding them. The film won three National Film Awards in 2024, including Best Feature Film in Hindi, further cementing its success in Indian cinema.

The film festival, organized by the Embassy of India and The Tagore Centre, showcased around 40 films, highlighting diverse cinematic narratives. Chittella expressed joy over the actors' authentic performances, marking a milestone in his filmmaking journey as 'Gulmohar' continues to receive love and accolades worldwide.

