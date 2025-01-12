Left Menu

Celebrating Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of National Pride and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded Swami Vivekananda for promoting Sanatan Vedic culture globally during colonial times. Highlighting his influence on India's freedom, he unveiled Vivekananda's statue and discussed the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. He also laid the foundation for Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Swami Vivekananda's efforts in globalizing Sanatan Vedic culture during India's colonial era.

During the unveiling of Vivekananda's statue at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on National Youth Day, he emphasized the monk's role in awakening national consciousness with his bold ideas.

Adityanath highlighted Vivekananda's lasting influence on India's freedom movement and praised educational institutions preserving his teachings. He also inaugurated the Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh Park, set for development in Gorakhpur, further promoting national pride.

