Celebrating Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of National Pride and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Swami Vivekananda's efforts in globalizing Sanatan Vedic culture during India's colonial era.

During the unveiling of Vivekananda's statue at Saraswati Shishu Mandir on National Youth Day, he emphasized the monk's role in awakening national consciousness with his bold ideas.

Adityanath highlighted Vivekananda's lasting influence on India's freedom movement and praised educational institutions preserving his teachings. He also inaugurated the Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh Park, set for development in Gorakhpur, further promoting national pride.

