Assam's Transformation: Books, Culture, and Sports Replace Violence
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's shift from violent agitations to cultural and sports movements. Since taking office in 2021, Sarma's government has been recognized globally, with Assam featured as a top destination by The New York Times. He encouraged the youth to drive positive change.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the state's transformation from its history of violent agitations to a focus on promoting books, culture, and sports. The shift marks a new era of hope and progress for Assam.
Sarma cited Assam's recent recognition as one of the top 52 global destinations by The New York Times, showcasing the state's advancements under his government since 2021. This acknowledgment stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts to elevate Assam on the national and international stage.
The Chief Minister urged the youth to become catalysts of positive change, inspired by Swami Vivekananda's teachings, and criticized past opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act while highlighting ongoing efforts to manage illegal immigration effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
