Promoting Vegetarianism at Maha Kumbh 2025

On the eve of Maha Kumbh 2025, a rally led by Baba Jai Gurudev's followers promoted vegetarianism. With slogans like 'Baba says, be vegetarian', they advocated for adopting a vegetarian lifestyle for health and compassion. The event is expected to attract 40 crore visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:27 IST
On the eve of the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh 2025, a vegetarian awareness rally electrified the city, organized by followers of the revered spiritual leader Baba Jai Gurudev. With fervent chants advocating for vegetarianism, the devotees rallied to inspire people to adopt this humane lifestyle choice.

Prominent figures such as Professor OP Garg joined the mass movement, emphasizing compassion and a healthy vegetarian diet as a pathway to societal welfare and disease prevention. The event underscored the profound message of embracing vegetarianism for global well-being.

In an allied event, UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta inaugurated the Northeastern Saints' Camp at Prag Jyotishpur, lauding the historic participation of northeastern saints, marking a significant milestone in the unprecedented gathering expected to draw 40 crore attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

