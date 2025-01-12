Left Menu

Spiritual Reverence at Sangam: Namami Gange's Grand Yagya

On National Youth Day, Namami Gange held a grand yagya at the Sangam to honor Swami Vivekananda's anniversary. Over 200 Ganga Sevadoots participated, pledging to preserve the river's purity. The event emphasized Ganga's environmental and cultural significance, promoting plastic-free initiatives with distributed jute bags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Maha Kumbh, the Namami Gange team orchestrated a grand 'yagya' at the Sangam, coinciding with National Youth Day, honoring Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The event witnessed over 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands of participants joining in for the noble cause.

The attendees pledged their commitment to maintaining the Ganga's purity and continuity, while speeches highlighted the youth's integral role in the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan. The initiative was depicted as not only an environmental obligation but a profound cultural and spiritual duty.

To further the cause, the Namami Gange team distributed jute bags, reinforcing the message of a plastic-free Maha Kumbh and spearheaded a cleanliness drive through regular ghat cleaning, awareness rallies, and community labor efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

