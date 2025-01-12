Spiritual Reverence at Sangam: Namami Gange's Grand Yagya

On the eve of Maha Kumbh, the Namami Gange team orchestrated a grand 'yagya' at the Sangam, coinciding with National Youth Day, honoring Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The event witnessed over 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands of participants joining in for the noble cause.

The attendees pledged their commitment to maintaining the Ganga's purity and continuity, while speeches highlighted the youth's integral role in the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan. The initiative was depicted as not only an environmental obligation but a profound cultural and spiritual duty.

To further the cause, the Namami Gange team distributed jute bags, reinforcing the message of a plastic-free Maha Kumbh and spearheaded a cleanliness drive through regular ghat cleaning, awareness rallies, and community labor efforts.

