Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Odyssey in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, celebrating it as a grand convergence of culture and spirituality. As millions gather at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, the event promotes unity, diversity, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the commencement of the Maha Kumbh festival with a message highlighting the event as a global symbol of cultural unity. The festival began on Paush Purnima along the sacred banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

As approximately 40 lakh pilgrims arrived to take the holy dip at the convergence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, Adityanath shared greetings on social media, welcoming saints, devotees, and Kalpvasis to partake in this spiritual congregation.

Adityanath emphasized the Maha Kumbh's themes of faith, harmony, and the celebration of Sanatan traditions, offering auspicious wishes for the festival's successful inauguration. Maha Kumbh-2025, a once-in-12-years event, will continue until February 26 and aims to uplift humanity through its spiritual message.

