Cultural Fusion: Urban Revivo and Mercedes Bellido's Artistic Year of the Snake

In a celebration of Lunar New Year, Urban Revivo partners with Spanish artist Mercedes Bellido for a unique artistic representation of the Year of the Snake. This initiative offers consumers New Year greetings and a fresh take on traditional elements through Bellido's distinctive art style.

Known for her vibrant acrylic paintings, Bellido blends ancient totems with wildlife motifs. Her latest series for Urban Revivo captures the essence of the Year of the Snake with captivating colors and cultural depth, serving as a focal point for immersive installations in-store and during pop-up events in Kuala Lumpur.

Urban Revivo's CEO, Richard Tang, highlights the collaboration as a fusion of Eastern and Western cultural aesthetics. This partnership showcases Urban Revivo as a fashion-forward brand providing consumers with a rich cultural shopping experience, blending fashion and art. With extensive reach, Urban Revivo continues to redefine high fashion accessibility worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)