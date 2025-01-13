Unveiling of India's Tallest Lord Ram Statue: A Spiritual Marvel
A 51-foot statue of Lord Ram is nearing completion in Chaudasi, Uttar Pradesh, and will likely be unveiled by CM Yogi Adityanath in February. The statue, expected to boost Chandausi's spiritual standing, features the deity holding a bow and blessing devotees, surrounded by Ashok Vatika.
A towering 51-foot statue of Lord Ram is close to completion in Chaudasi, a quiet town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials have confirmed. The project's unveiling is likely to be presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February.
Positioned at Ram Bagh Dham's Ramlila Ground, the statue portrays Lord Ram with a bow in one hand while blessing devotees with the other. Ram Bagh Dham Trust President Ashok Kumar Fancy shared that the construction, which started on May 31, 2023, is now in its closing stages, with painting as the only remaining task. The inauguration is anticipated for February 2025.
Highlighting the monument's distinctive features, trust secretary Amit Kumar K S described it as potentially the tallest of its kind in India. The statue's unique design includes Lord Ram's downward gaze, signifying humility. Flanked by statues of Hanuman and Garuda, it is set within the verdant Ashok Vatika. The venture, costing around Rs 25 lakh, comes at a time when Chandausi hopes to emerge as a spiritual magnet, endearingly referred to as 'Mini Vrindavan' by community leaders.
