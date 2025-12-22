Deadly Wolf Attacks on the Rise in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic wolf attack claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Kaiserganj, located in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, early Monday morning. The boy, identified as Ansh, was snatched from his home's verandah and dragged to a nearby field, where he sustained fatal injuries, according to forest officials.

This incident is the latest in a string of wolf attacks that have plagued the area, resulting in 12 deaths, including an elderly couple, and 32 injuries thus far. In response, forest department teams and local villagers have commenced search operations, ultimately finding the boy's remains about one kilometer from his home.

The local administration, spearheaded by District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, has urged farmers to expedite their sugarcane harvest to mitigate risks, as they implement heightened vigilance, using modern and traditional methods to address the wolf threat.