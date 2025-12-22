Left Menu

Deadly Wolf Attacks on the Rise in Uttar Pradesh

A wolf attack in Kaiserganj, Bahraich district, resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy. This incident highlights ongoing wolf attacks in the area, with a total of 12 deaths and 32 injuries. Authorities are intensifying patrols and awareness campaigns, while urging farmers to hasten their harvest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:54 IST
Deadly Wolf Attacks on the Rise in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic wolf attack claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Kaiserganj, located in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, early Monday morning. The boy, identified as Ansh, was snatched from his home's verandah and dragged to a nearby field, where he sustained fatal injuries, according to forest officials.

This incident is the latest in a string of wolf attacks that have plagued the area, resulting in 12 deaths, including an elderly couple, and 32 injuries thus far. In response, forest department teams and local villagers have commenced search operations, ultimately finding the boy's remains about one kilometer from his home.

The local administration, spearheaded by District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, has urged farmers to expedite their sugarcane harvest to mitigate risks, as they implement heightened vigilance, using modern and traditional methods to address the wolf threat.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025