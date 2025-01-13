Reunions and Resilience at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

On the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, efficient measures by fair administration successfully reunited over 250 individuals who were initially separated from their families in the dense crowd. The Paush Purnima festival witnessed millions of devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh government implemented comprehensive crowd-control strategies, including 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, police assistance centres, and personnel stationed on watchtowers. Lost and Found centres, equipped with digital tools and social media assistance, cater specifically to women and children.

Loudspeakers announced missing persons' names, facilitating quick reunions. Police and civil defence personnel assisted on the ground. Despite some still separated, pilgrims like Ajay Goyal praised the swift actions, while Sujata Jha and Omwati shared their ongoing challenges. The Mela expects 40-45 crore visitors until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)