Left Menu

Reunions and Resilience at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, over 250 separated individuals were reunited through digital tools and crowd-control efforts. The UP government deployed 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps and technologies like social media to assist families. Praise and challenges marked the event, witnessed by millions partaking in the Paush Purnima festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:00 IST
Reunions and Resilience at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, efficient measures by fair administration successfully reunited over 250 individuals who were initially separated from their families in the dense crowd. The Paush Purnima festival witnessed millions of devotees taking a holy dip at the sacred Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh government implemented comprehensive crowd-control strategies, including 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, police assistance centres, and personnel stationed on watchtowers. Lost and Found centres, equipped with digital tools and social media assistance, cater specifically to women and children.

Loudspeakers announced missing persons' names, facilitating quick reunions. Police and civil defence personnel assisted on the ground. Despite some still separated, pilgrims like Ajay Goyal praised the swift actions, while Sujata Jha and Omwati shared their ongoing challenges. The Mela expects 40-45 crore visitors until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025