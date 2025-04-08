Left Menu

Historic 50-Year Breakthrough: Pakistan Welcomes 6,700 Indian Sikh Pilgrims for Baisakhi

For the first time in 50 years, Pakistan has issued over 6,700 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Baisakhi festival on April 14. Despite the 3,000 permit limit, the Pakistani government, upon special request, granted 3,751 additional visas. The event will be celebrated at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib.

In an unprecedented move, the Pakistani government has granted over 6,700 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims ahead of this year's Baisakhi festival scheduled for April 14, surpassing the usual 3,000 limit set by the Pakistan-India Religious Protocol Agreement of 1974.

ETPB Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar announced that this marks the first time in 50 years such a significant number of additional visas—3,751 more than the usual cap—have been issued, responding to a special request from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Ahead of the festival, Sikh pilgrims will arrive on April 10 via the Wagah Border to commemorate the Sikh New Year and the founding of the Khalsa at the Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib. In contrast to previous years, the main ceremony has moved from Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal to accommodate the increased number of guests. Authorities have assured ample facilities, including air-conditioned transportation, residential amenities, and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

