In the wake of Los Angeles' largest wildfire, the Palisades Fire has devastated nearly 20,000 acres, destroying over 5,000 homes and displacing 180,000 residents. The aftermath of this disaster has been met with significant humanitarian efforts.

Go Dharmic, a global humanitarian organization known for its work in disaster relief, has stepped up to provide much-needed aid. Collaborating closely with first responders and local organizations, they are on the ground to deliver humanitarian assistance, with a focus on feeding those affected. Their food distribution efforts, supported by The Vegan Joint, ensure that no one goes hungry in this time of crisis.

Hanuman Dass, founder of Go Dharmic, emphasizes the importance of compassion during such challenging times. His team continues to embody their mission by offering relief and support to the Los Angeles community. The organization's history of aiding during global disasters presents an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their cause, helping rebuild lives and offer hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)