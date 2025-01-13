Left Menu

Palisades Fire: Compassion in Action - Go Dharmic's Humanitarian Aid

The Palisades Fire, the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, has been met with a strong humanitarian effort by Go Dharmic. This global organization is providing essential aid, including food distribution, to thousands affected. Their response highlights compassion and support, aligning with their mission of global relief and community assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:49 IST
Palisades Fire: Compassion in Action - Go Dharmic's Humanitarian Aid
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of Los Angeles' largest wildfire, the Palisades Fire has devastated nearly 20,000 acres, destroying over 5,000 homes and displacing 180,000 residents. The aftermath of this disaster has been met with significant humanitarian efforts.

Go Dharmic, a global humanitarian organization known for its work in disaster relief, has stepped up to provide much-needed aid. Collaborating closely with first responders and local organizations, they are on the ground to deliver humanitarian assistance, with a focus on feeding those affected. Their food distribution efforts, supported by The Vegan Joint, ensure that no one goes hungry in this time of crisis.

Hanuman Dass, founder of Go Dharmic, emphasizes the importance of compassion during such challenging times. His team continues to embody their mission by offering relief and support to the Los Angeles community. The organization's history of aiding during global disasters presents an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their cause, helping rebuild lives and offer hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025