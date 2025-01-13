Left Menu

Too Good to Be True: Prajakta Koli's Captivating Debut in Romance

HarperCollins India releases Prajakta Koli's debut romance novel, 'Too Good to Be True'. The book promises a heartwarming tale of modern love, friendship, and self-discovery, complete with an original soundtrack. Prajakta, a popular digital creator and actor, ventures into storytelling, offering readers an engaging rom-com experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HarperCollins India is setting a cheerful tone for the new year with the launch of Prajakta Koli's debut romance novel, 'Too Good to Be True'. This much-anticipated book is a delightful exploration of modern love, friendship, and self-discovery, brought to life in Prajakta's distinctive style.

The novel promises to captivate its audience with a gripping 'will-they-won't-they' love story and features an original soundtrack, 'Saanvare', enhancing the book's themes. Prajakta, known for her success in digital content and acting, expresses her joy in completing this fictional venture, hoping it resonates with readers as it has with her.

Poulomi Chatterjee, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins India, praises Prajakta's unique voice and her ability to connect with a vast audience. With an intriguing plot starring Avani and Aman, the book is poised to capture the hearts of romance enthusiasts everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

