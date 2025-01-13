Left Menu

Bihar Governor's Maha Kumbh Visit: A Cultural Sojourn

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of Bihar announced his visit to the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where he plans to spend three days. He extended Makar Sankranti wishes to the people, organized a traditional feast, and declined to comment on the BPSC controversy currently shaking the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:05 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced his upcoming visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025, promising a three-day stay at the world-renowned event. During a gathering organized by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, he extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of Bihar and the nation.

In a gesture embodying cultural hospitality, Khan revealed plans for a 'dahi chuda' feast at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. His participation in the Maha Kumbh is by invitation from three respected religious leaders, highlighting his reverence for the occasion.

The Governor, however, refrained from discussing the ongoing controversy surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission's 70th Combined Competitive Examination, which has seen accusations of a question paper leak. He suggested that discussions on such matters occur at a later, more appropriate occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

