Jennifer Garner’s Emotional Volunteerism Amidst Los Angeles Wildfires

Jennifer Garner lost a friend in the Los Angeles wildfires and has joined World Central Kitchen to aid evacuation efforts. She joins Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who visited affected areas to support victims. The fires have devastated many communities, leading to mass evacuations and significant property loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:28 IST
Jennifer Garner (Image source : Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the ferocious wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, actress Jennifer Garner has revealed the personal toll the blazes have taken on her, as she mourns the loss of a friend. During her volunteer efforts with World Central Kitchen, Garner expressed the heartache rippling through her church community due to the tragedy.

In an interview with MSNBC, Garner lamented the destruction that has taken numerous homes, including those of many friends. She expressed feelings of helplessness but emphasized her commitment to aiding victims through hands-on support. Garner has been a resident of the Palisades area for over two decades, making the loss feel particularly poignant.

Joining the relief efforts, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, supporting fire victims. The couple, praised for their empathy, thanked first responders and spent time with impacted families. Mayor Victor Grodo lauded their discreet, supportive visit, highlighting the couple's genuine concern for community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

