Left Menu

Commemorative Coin Honors '1984' Author Orwell

A new commemorative coin is being released featuring an eye camera lens and the phrase 'Big Brother is watching you' to honor 'Nineteen Eighty-four' author George Orwell, marking 75 years since his death. Artist Henry Gray's design highlights Orwell's themes of surveillance and totalitarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:41 IST
Commemorative Coin Honors '1984' Author Orwell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A commemorative coin celebrating the work of 'Nineteen Eighty-four' author George Orwell is set for release, featuring an eye that resembles a camera lens with the phrase, 'Big Brother is watching you.'

The Royal Mint has announced the coin to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Orwell's death. The design by artist Henry Gray underscores the novel's themes of surveillance and totalitarianism, with the lens symbolizing ever-watchful eyes in today's technology-driven world.

This new edition joins other literary tributes, including those for Shakespeare, Jane Austen, and Tolkien. Priced at 17.50 pounds, the coin reflects ongoing interest in Orwell's dystopian insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025