Commemorative Coin Honors '1984' Author Orwell

A commemorative coin celebrating the work of 'Nineteen Eighty-four' author George Orwell is set for release, featuring an eye that resembles a camera lens with the phrase, 'Big Brother is watching you.'

The Royal Mint has announced the coin to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Orwell's death. The design by artist Henry Gray underscores the novel's themes of surveillance and totalitarianism, with the lens symbolizing ever-watchful eyes in today's technology-driven world.

This new edition joins other literary tributes, including those for Shakespeare, Jane Austen, and Tolkien. Priced at 17.50 pounds, the coin reflects ongoing interest in Orwell's dystopian insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)