Congress's Nationwide Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet

As the Congress launched a nationwide protest against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheeting of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the move. He asserted that while Congress has the right to protest, they don't possess the right to misuse private property that was allocated to the National Herald by the government.

Prasad claimed during a press conference in Delhi that Congress's protest stems from alleged misappropriation of funds, describing it as a 'corporate conspiracy'. He detailed a history of fund transfers to Young India Limited—a company linked to the Gandhi family—that he claimed improperly acquired properties meant for charitable purposes, thus fuelling the fiery political dispute.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Congress, countering the charges, argues it is a politically motivated accusation. As the case moves forward in a Delhi court, the confrontation between Congress and BJP continues to intensify, spotlighting accusations of corruption and misuse of funds.

