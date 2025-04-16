Left Menu

Congress's Nationwide Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet

The Congress party initiates nationwide protests in response to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. While Congress claims the chargesheet is politically motivated, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad refutes, accusing Congress of misappropriating government-given private property heralding a heated political confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:15 IST
Congress's Nationwide Protests Erupt Over ED Chargesheet
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Congress launched a nationwide protest against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheeting of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the move. He asserted that while Congress has the right to protest, they don't possess the right to misuse private property that was allocated to the National Herald by the government.

Prasad claimed during a press conference in Delhi that Congress's protest stems from alleged misappropriation of funds, describing it as a 'corporate conspiracy'. He detailed a history of fund transfers to Young India Limited—a company linked to the Gandhi family—that he claimed improperly acquired properties meant for charitable purposes, thus fuelling the fiery political dispute.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald case against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Congress, countering the charges, argues it is a politically motivated accusation. As the case moves forward in a Delhi court, the confrontation between Congress and BJP continues to intensify, spotlighting accusations of corruption and misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025